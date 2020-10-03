Irene E. Smith

TOMAH -- Irene E. Smith, 103, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Close to Home. Born July 12, 1917, to Frank and Mary (Webb) Wadephul on the family farm in rural Wilton, Irene graduate from Tomah High School in 1935, then completed her year of teacher's training at Monroe County Normal before she married Raymond Smith in Dubuque, Iowa July 3, 1937. They moved into their new house in Tomah where Irene would live for the next 83 years. Ray preceded her in death in 1977.

Irene graduated with her Bachelor's degree from UW-La Crosse in 1973. Between 1968 and 1982, Irene taught second grade at Wyeville, a job she truly loved. In retirement, Irene traveled to several countries in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East as well as all around the U.S. In 1991, she joined with United Methodist Corps of Relief: Volunteers in Mission to help in areas recovering from hurricanes, floods, tornados and other disasters. Irene completed 63 missions, all at her own expense, finishing at age 98.

Irene was a dedicated volunteer in the United Methodist Women, the Monroe County Retired Teachers, the Lionesses organization, and the Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry. A strong, independent woman, Irene did things her way and led a rich, full life.

She is survived by nephews and nieces, Richard (Valerie) Wadephul, Joyce Harris, Donna Vian, Judith Abendroth, Diane (Roy) Kirk, Frank (Doreen) Wadephul, Sylvia Ann (Matt) Felber, Jean Liefke, John (Adella) Wadephul, Lowell (Arlys) Zellmer and Stanley (Ruth) Zellmer. She is further survived by nephews-in-law, Walter Felt and Dale Roscovius; as well as many great and great-great-nieces and nephews, friends and other relatives.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; her brothers, Morton (Ida) and Clarence (Doris) Wadephul; her sister, Dorothy (Ed) Zellmer; nieces, Shirley Kuehl, Dawn Roscovius, and Jerelyn Zellmer Felt; along with many dear friends.

Services for and a celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

The family wishes to thank Charles and Sara Beck, Diana Neal, Nona Smith, and all of her wonderful neighbors and friends who made it possible for Irene to remain in her home almost until the end.