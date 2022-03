Irene Hildegard Sobkowiak

LACROSSE - Irene Hildegard Sobkowiak, 97, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 in her home. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse, WI with visitation from 10:00 am until the time of the mass. A private family burial will follow. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com