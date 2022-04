Irving A. Balto

CHASEBURG -- Irving A. Balto, 72, of Chaseburg passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home. In response to the Covid Pandemic private funeral services will be held at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home and burial will be in the Sons of Abraham Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.