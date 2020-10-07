Menu
Isabelle M. Stigen

Isabelle M. (Helstad) Stigen

Isabelle M. (Helstad) Stigen, 86, of La Crosse died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 31, 1934, in Ettrick, to John and Alma (Hogden) Helstad. She married Robert Stigen March 2, 1963.

Isabelle was a very kind, sweet person who was very active in her church. She enjoyed riding her bike, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and family get togethers.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Lori (Doug) Bakke, Lynn (Daniel) Kruck, Todd Stigen, Brian Stigen and Jeremy Stigen; grandchildren, Jessica Bakke, Alyssa Grinde, Brandon Bakke, Jacob Kruck, Samuel Kruck, Brianna Stigen and Kinsley Stigen; great-grandchildren, Alexis Bakke, Wyatt Grinde and Avyanna Meza; a brother, Howard Helstad; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Pyrl Helstad; and a sister, Burnetta Malesytcki.

A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Jonathan Rimmert will officiate. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
