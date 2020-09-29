Ivan A. Olson

WESTBY -- Ivan A. Olson, 87, of Westby passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. He was born Aug. 23, 1933, to the late Alf and Alida Olson in Vernon County. He married Gloria Hooverson in 1959. Ivan was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served with service craft in Newport, R.I., and then later was transferred to the Navy Seabees, where he was deployed in Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico.

He was a 50 year member of Bricklayers Local #1 of La Crosse, where he worked on numerous construction jobs big and small, in the tri-state area. He was a life-long member of the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church and also was a life member of the Westby Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed watching Westby Norsemen Sports, as well as the U.W. Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria; two grandchildren, Ivan (Julia Hornby) Vielma and Jonathan (Brittney) Vielma; two great-granddaughters, Adelyn and Reese Vielma; his siblings, Louann (Marv) Amundson and Orland (Maxine) Olson; his sister-in-law, Elaine Olson; his son-in-law. Gabriel Vielma; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; his children, Lori Vielma and Jeff Olson; and his siblings, Harlan (Joyce) Olson and Ardell Olson.

A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby. Vicar Michele Engh will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Ivan will be laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery, with full military honors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Ivan's family would like to thank the staff members at Vernon Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care they provided.