Jace Michael Scholler

LA CROSSE - Jace Michael Scholler, 24, of La Crosse, WI passed away suddenly on September 13, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI 54650.Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m., and not 2:00 p.m.. Fellowship for family and friends, and celebration of life to be announced at a future date.

His full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com/jace-michael-scholler/