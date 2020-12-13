Jack J. Olson

RURAL NEKOOSA, Wis. -- Jack J. Olson, 75, from town of Rome, Nekoosa passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point, Wis., after months of failing health. His beloved wife, Mary, and devoted sons, Kirk and Aaron, were blessed to be with him during his final moments.

Jack was born Oct. 12, 1945, in Red Wing, Minn., to Howard C. and Lorraine J. (Turnbell) Olson.

The family moved from Hager City, Wis., to Maiden Rock, Wis., in 1949. Jack attended grade school in Maiden Rock from 1951-1959, then Ellsworth High School through his junior year. Before Jack's senior year, Congressman Lester Johnson selected him to be a congressional page. He finished his high school education at the Capitol Page School in Washington, D.C., in 1963. A proud moment for Jack was having his parents in attendance, when he received his diploma from President John F. Kennedy, in a graduation ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. Jack was a congressional page at the House of Representatives, until 1965, while also attending George Washington University in D.C.

He returned to Wisconsin and attended UW-Madison. Foregoing his student deferment, he entered the U.S. Army in 1966, to serve with his four brothers, during the Vietnam War. Jack served with the 4th Armored Division in Germany. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1968. He resumed his education and graduated, with honors, from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls, in 1970.

He married Mary Jean Horn June 7, 1969, at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Ellsworth. They had two sons, of which he was intensely proud. The family settled in La Crosse.

Jack's career in human resource analysis and management began with the State of Wisconsin's Job Service. He and his wife, started life-long friendships with a number of his co-workers during the 13 years he worked there. He later took a position at G. Heileman Brewery, where he remained an additional 13 years. In 1996, he accepted employment at Best Power in Necedah, Wis. He retired there as director of human resources.

During retirement, he and Mary lived in rural Nekoosa, surrounded by nature in all its glory. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was an avid reader. He had an incredibly sharp wit, and a wicked sense of humor that often confounded people upon first meeting him. It was that wit and sense of humor that endeared him to so many. Above all, Jack valued his family and friends. He loved his grandchildren's laughter when he would tell them outrageous stories. They brought so much joy to his life, and they thought the world of Grandpa Jack.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Howard; brothers, Howard "Art" and Dale; and brother-in-law, Jerry Sargent.

Jack is survived by Mary, his wife of 51 years; sons, Kirk (Denise Lorenz) and Aaron (Betzy); grandson, Hayden; and granddaughter, Sawyer. He is also survived by his mother, Lorraine; sisters, Karen Sargent and Sandy (Mick) Langer; and brothers, David (Linda "Waldo" Longsdorf) and Steve; along with many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories, and tributes may be shared online at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home. honorone.com.