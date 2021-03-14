Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacob G. "Jake" Dayton
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

Jacob 'Jake' G. Dayton

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Jacob "Jake" G. Dayton, 20, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Sept. 7, 2000, in La Crosse, to Lisa Lonkoski and Cecil Dayton. He graduated from La Crescent High School in 2019, where he played baseball, football and wrestled. He worked for McCabe Roofing until the time of his death.

Jake enjoyed shooting pool, throwing darts and hanging with "his boys" going on ridge runs. He was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He was known to sing "Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd as loud as he could and loved whipping out one-liners to anyone and everyone who would listen. He cherished his Chevy S10, driving with the windows down - no matter the temperature. He was also an outdoors-man through and through who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

Jake was known for his enormous heart, his infectious laugh and a smile that made you wonder what he and his friends had just gotten away with. He was instantly loved by anyone who crossed his path. He was the very best friend, brother, son, grandson, that anyone could ever ask for. Though he left this world far too soon, Jake left this world a better place. In his last at bat, Jake gave the most precious gift anyone could give, the selfless gift of organ donation.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa Lonkoski of La Crescent; his father, Cecil (Emily) Dayton Jr., of Stoddard; one sister, Morgan Dayton of La Crescent; one brother, Jackson Dayton of Stoddard; his girlfriend, Molly Franzose of Brownsville, Minn.; five aunts, Kim (Bill) Sheehan of Hokah, Minn., Virginia Dayton of La Crosse, Anna (Bruce) Greenwood of La Crescent, Tina (Joe) Kagel of Stoddard and Myriah Peterson-Coughlin of Mauston, Wis.; one uncle, Kenny McCumber of La Crosse; maternal grandfather, Edward "Jake" Lonkoski of Brownsville; paternal grandparents, Cecil Dayton of La Crosse and Nancy Hanson of Black River Falls; grandparents, Dean (Bonnie) Peterson of Stoddard; and many cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Lonkoski; and uncle, Andrew Peterson.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday March 19, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Due to Covid-19, face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In tribute to Jake, please wear your favorite "hoodie" to his memorial service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Critical Care Unit at Gundersen Health System for the great care given to Jake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the La Crescent Baseball Association - Post 595, P.O. Box 211, La Crescent, Minn., 55947.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St., La Crescent, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Sorry we weren't able to be there you were all in our thoughts. We love you all. RIP JAKE.
Linda and Everett Dayton
March 21, 2021
I had just heard about Jake's passing. Sympathy to the family and to all that knew him. Were friends of Cecil. Sorry my friend!!
Sheila & Dan Strasser
Friend
March 20, 2021
Lisa & family: You'll be in my thoughts; prayers, & heart tonight! With Deepest Sympathy! Karen Wallace
Karen Wallace
Coworker
March 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are incredibly sorry. Sending love & prayers from far away.
Joshua and Carolyn Johnson
Family
March 19, 2021
Cecil, Emily & Family- Our thoughts & prayers are with you at this difficult time & always. God Bless you and your families.
Matt & Jen Ostricki
March 14, 2021
Lisa & Jake ~ our condolences to you & your family in the passing of your son/grandson ~ we will keep you in our prayers.

Judy, Mark, Lori & Dan Lonkoski
LORI LONKOSKI
March 14, 2021
Love you to the moon and back Jacob! I will always remember the joy you brought me and how proud I am to call you my nephew. I enjoyed watching you grow into a wonderful and kindhearted person. I will miss you calling me Kimmy and teasing me about being a Viking fan.
Kim Sheehan
Family
March 11, 2021
Virginia Dayton
Family
March 11, 2021
My grandson Nate Thesing knows Dayton, he is roofing for Interstate, so when I heard about your son, it went to my heart! I'm so sorry for your loss, and he was a good kid and bless your family for donating to others in need.
Linda Gasper
March 11, 2021
Cecil - I am very sorry for your loss, please accept my condolences to you and your family.
Rich Ristow
Acquaintance
March 11, 2021
Love you Jacob. I will miss seeing you around at grandpa's house for our picnics. Watching you playing baseball. Lots of love hugs and kisses
Virginia Dayton
Family
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results