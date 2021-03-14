Jacob 'Jake' G. Dayton

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Jacob "Jake" G. Dayton, 20, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Sept. 7, 2000, in La Crosse, to Lisa Lonkoski and Cecil Dayton. He graduated from La Crescent High School in 2019, where he played baseball, football and wrestled. He worked for McCabe Roofing until the time of his death.

Jake enjoyed shooting pool, throwing darts and hanging with "his boys" going on ridge runs. He was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He was known to sing "Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd as loud as he could and loved whipping out one-liners to anyone and everyone who would listen. He cherished his Chevy S10, driving with the windows down - no matter the temperature. He was also an outdoors-man through and through who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

Jake was known for his enormous heart, his infectious laugh and a smile that made you wonder what he and his friends had just gotten away with. He was instantly loved by anyone who crossed his path. He was the very best friend, brother, son, grandson, that anyone could ever ask for. Though he left this world far too soon, Jake left this world a better place. In his last at bat, Jake gave the most precious gift anyone could give, the selfless gift of organ donation.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa Lonkoski of La Crescent; his father, Cecil (Emily) Dayton Jr., of Stoddard; one sister, Morgan Dayton of La Crescent; one brother, Jackson Dayton of Stoddard; his girlfriend, Molly Franzose of Brownsville, Minn.; five aunts, Kim (Bill) Sheehan of Hokah, Minn., Virginia Dayton of La Crosse, Anna (Bruce) Greenwood of La Crescent, Tina (Joe) Kagel of Stoddard and Myriah Peterson-Coughlin of Mauston, Wis.; one uncle, Kenny McCumber of La Crosse; maternal grandfather, Edward "Jake" Lonkoski of Brownsville; paternal grandparents, Cecil Dayton of La Crosse and Nancy Hanson of Black River Falls; grandparents, Dean (Bonnie) Peterson of Stoddard; and many cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Lonkoski; and uncle, Andrew Peterson.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday March 19, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Due to Covid-19, face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. In tribute to Jake, please wear your favorite "hoodie" to his memorial service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Critical Care Unit at Gundersen Health System for the great care given to Jake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the La Crescent Baseball Association - Post 595, P.O. Box 211, La Crescent, Minn., 55947.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.