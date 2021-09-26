Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacqueline A. Kuecker
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Jacqueline (Jackie) A. Kuecker

Jacqueline (Jackie) A. Kuecker, 90 of La Crosse passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse. She was born on August 10, 1931 to Willis and Amanda (Johnson) Major. On July 31, 1954 Jacqueline married Duane Kuecker and he preceded her in death on April 8, 1996.

Jackie is survived by three daughters, Liza (Tom Hulse) Kuecker of Silver City, N.M., Kathy Kuecker of Asheville, N.C., and Nancy (Alan) Henrickson of Allegan, MI.; two sons, David Kuecker of La Crosse and Daniel (Ronda) Kuecker of Waukee, IA.; and four grandchildren, Katie Kuecker, Alexis (Mark) Stoneking, Marisa Henrickson and Dylan Henrickson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Helen Goshia; and a daughter-in-law, Trudy Kuecker.

A private family burial will be held at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dickinson Family Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.