Jacqueline Olson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM

Jacqueline (Jackie) Olson

Jacqueline (Jackie) Olson was born on July 16, 1939 in La Crosse Wisconsin and passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Florence Weiss also of La Crosse.

Surviving Jackie are her younger siblings Jim and Nancy; her son Jeffrey and daughter, Lisa; along with their respective families. Jackie created her own career path and travelled extensively as a self-employed Industrial Psychologist and provided services as a professional consultant, teacher, and college administrator. Jackie received her bachelor's degree from UW-Parkside and her master's degree of Psychology from UW-Milwaukee.

Jackie enjoyed duplicate bridge, jamming on her fiddle, camping in the north woods of Wisconsin, and loved to play games with her family. Jackie loved to create special, lasting memories for her grandchildren Aaron, Sarah, Kira, and her great grandchildren Josiah, Titus, and Alexis.

A celebration of Jackie's life will be held on her birthday in La Crosse Wisconsin in July 2022. Please visit our online guestbook for Jacqueline at www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
She was such a lovely person. I adored her. Please add me to the mailing list of attendees when you post the memory service. Thank you. Amanda
Amanda spielman
Friend
February 11, 2022
So sorry to hear about Jackie's passing. We were friends and bridge partners for many years. Lost touch with her when she moved to New Mexico. She spoke frequently about her family and grandchildren and how proud she was of them. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sad time.
Tex Kakuska
Friend
October 11, 2021
Met JO through senior bridge in La Crosse about 6-7 yrs ago. She was a very bright lady with a love of life. She became a bridge partner of mine for several years and a great addition to our bridge group. Have missed her after she moved to NM. Such a lovely lady. My sympathies to all of her family and friends.
Barb Quillin
Friend
October 10, 2021
So sad to hear of Jackie's passing! She was a classy, intelligent, lively & lovely woman! She was very appreciative of the care her son and family gave her the last couple of years. She will be deeply missed by many friends and relatives.
Kathie Vongroven
Friend
October 10, 2021
