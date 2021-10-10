Jacqueline (Jackie) Olson

Jacqueline (Jackie) Olson was born on July 16, 1939 in La Crosse Wisconsin and passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Florence Weiss also of La Crosse.

Surviving Jackie are her younger siblings Jim and Nancy; her son Jeffrey and daughter, Lisa; along with their respective families. Jackie created her own career path and travelled extensively as a self-employed Industrial Psychologist and provided services as a professional consultant, teacher, and college administrator. Jackie received her bachelor's degree from UW-Parkside and her master's degree of Psychology from UW-Milwaukee.

Jackie enjoyed duplicate bridge, jamming on her fiddle, camping in the north woods of Wisconsin, and loved to play games with her family. Jackie loved to create special, lasting memories for her grandchildren Aaron, Sarah, Kira, and her great grandchildren Josiah, Titus, and Alexis.

A celebration of Jackie's life will be held on her birthday in La Crosse Wisconsin in July 2022. Please visit our online guestbook for Jacqueline at www.FrenchFunerals.com.