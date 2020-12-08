James "Jim" Blankenship, 73, of La Crosse passed away in the hospital Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. To view his full obituary, please visit couleecremation.com.
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. I was an Airman with him in Ie Shima, Okinawa. may his soul rest in peace.
John Shambro
January 10, 2021
Brady , Gina, Karen, Penny... so sorry to hear about Jim. I met Jim when I was a little girl. He would pick up my dad to go golfing ...They always had such a good time. Later Jim let me know that there was a open apartment at Old North Port. I will miss taking his cookies, mail and packages up to him. My sympathies to all of you.
Heather H
December 11, 2020
Sorry to see that you have lost your brother. We want you to know we are thinking of you you. Hugs!