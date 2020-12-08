Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James "Jim" Blankenship
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

James 'Jim' Blankenship

James "Jim" Blankenship, 73, of La Crosse passed away in the hospital Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. To view his full obituary, please visit couleecremation.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Coulee Region Cremation Group
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coulee Region Cremation Group The Gathering Place Event Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. I was an Airman with him in Ie Shima, Okinawa. may his soul rest in peace.
John Shambro
January 10, 2021
Brady , Gina, Karen, Penny... so sorry to hear about Jim. I met Jim when I was a little girl. He would pick up my dad to go golfing ...They always had such a good time. Later Jim let me know that there was a open apartment at Old North Port. I will miss taking his cookies, mail and packages up to him. My sympathies to all of you.
Heather H
December 11, 2020
Sorry to see that you have lost your brother. We want you to know we are thinking of you you. Hugs!
Bev and Rich Kastenschmidt
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results