James "Jim" F. Clappier

ONALASKA - James "Jim" F. Clappier, just 75 on March 19, finished his earthly journey on March 30, 2022, after multiple health challenges. He fought a good fight while keeping his love, faith and humor.

A La Crosse Central High graduate who was quite the pole vaulter, setting a record in his day prior to fiberglass poles. He went on to enlist in the Navy during the Vietnam era. He was honorably discharged with the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.

Jim was a natural salesman ending his career with Procter & Gamble.

Jim had a love for life, especially the outdoors. He had the ability to easily make friends and always gave 110% and a helping hand to anyone in need. Jim was also a wonderful chef.

He is survived by his wife of 50-years, Barbara; a brother, Ron (Diane) Clappier of Pocatello, ID; niece, Ann (Alex); nephew, Ben (Autumn) and their children: Braelynn and Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and June Clappier.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to friends, especially Mike, Andrea and Dave; to the many Gundersen physicians and their staff and to Gundersen Hospice, who went above and beyond in their care during Jim's final days. They are all God's special angels.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Avenue S, La Crosse. Pastor Taylor Haley will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church (233 West Ave S, La Crosse), Gundersen Medical Foundation for Hospice or Cancer Research (1836 South Ave, La Crosse), or to the donor's choice.