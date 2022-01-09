James Ready Colbert

LA CRESCENT - James Ready Colbert, 84, of La Crescent, MN, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Jim was born on January 5, 1938 in Dubuque, IA.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing (especially trout), deer hunting, picking morel mushrooms, snowmobiling, snow and water skiing, diving, riding motorcycles and driving around shirtless in his red one-ton truck, all while holding his favorite drink of Coca Cola.

Jim's wife, children, and grandchildren meant everything to him, and he worked incredibly hard to provide for them. Jim's greatest attribute was always seeing the good in people. Jim was a member of the Army 82nd Airborne Division, Iowa State alumni, a mason and owner of Colbert Construction, Union Member of La Crosse Bricklayers Local 1, Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus and a Devout Catholic (Church of the Crucifixion).

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Sandra Kay Colbert. He is also survived by his children: Robin (Eric) Danielson, Cole Colbert, Kellie (Joel) Minegar, Kyle (Megan) Colbert, Jamie (Russell) Dresen, Sandra (Rusty) Bantle and his grandchildren: Sierra Colbert, Jude and Vada Williams, Charley and Kade Colbert, Ready and Rafferty Dresen, and Kyla and Carson Bantle.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents James Ready and Marie Helene Colbert, as well as two sisters and fore brothers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkinson's Research in James Colbert's name. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.