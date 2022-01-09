Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Ready Colbert
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
111 South Oak St.
La Crescent, MN

James Ready Colbert

LA CRESCENT - James Ready Colbert, 84, of La Crescent, MN, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Jim was born on January 5, 1938 in Dubuque, IA.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing (especially trout), deer hunting, picking morel mushrooms, snowmobiling, snow and water skiing, diving, riding motorcycles and driving around shirtless in his red one-ton truck, all while holding his favorite drink of Coca Cola.

Jim's wife, children, and grandchildren meant everything to him, and he worked incredibly hard to provide for them. Jim's greatest attribute was always seeing the good in people. Jim was a member of the Army 82nd Airborne Division, Iowa State alumni, a mason and owner of Colbert Construction, Union Member of La Crosse Bricklayers Local 1, Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus and a Devout Catholic (Church of the Crucifixion).

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Sandra Kay Colbert. He is also survived by his children: Robin (Eric) Danielson, Cole Colbert, Kellie (Joel) Minegar, Kyle (Megan) Colbert, Jamie (Russell) Dresen, Sandra (Rusty) Bantle and his grandchildren: Sierra Colbert, Jude and Vada Williams, Charley and Kade Colbert, Ready and Rafferty Dresen, and Kyla and Carson Bantle.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents James Ready and Marie Helene Colbert, as well as two sisters and fore brothers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkinson's Research in James Colbert's name. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
26 Entries
Sandy and family, I am sooo sorry for your loss. Many years up on North ridge with you guys. So many good memories. I remember he was a a funny funny guy and such a hard worker. You all are in my prayers. RIP Jim
Vickie Hafner - Kendle
Friend
January 26, 2022
Sandy and Family, We are so sorry for your loss. Jim was a great man. Jim worked on our home in 1991 and the workmanship on our home was amazing. The fireplace, outside brick work, brick mailbox, just beautiful work. We always made sure we had plenty of Coke and water for the guys in the refrigerator in our storage building. He always had a smile and good conversation. He will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Bill and Jeanne Beeler
January 16, 2022
Preceeded in death by his first granddaughter Tara Lynn Colbert Butler.
Robin Danielson
Daughter
January 15, 2022
My dad told many stories of Jim. He was a great friend and I know my dad always appreciated Jim's company. Jim always came with a smile. Jim is a great loss to the Mason industry. His knowledge of the trade is something that can not be replaced. Sorry for your families great loss.
Martell Family
Friend
January 14, 2022
My family and I are so sorry for your loss, he was an amazing man .a great influence, mentor and friend he will be greatly missed and hold a special place in my heart and I’m sure so many others that knew him and worked with him. Thank you Jim and Rest In Peace.
Greg Felt
Friend
January 13, 2022
Dad and grandpa Jimmer, we love you and miss you❤
Jamie, Russell, Ready, Rafferty Dresen
Family
January 13, 2022
Thoughts and prayers for the Colbert family and especially for my friend Robin. She thought the world of her dad. I will remember his excellent masonry skills and I can see his handiwork in my travels. We sat with him at many an Applefest parade and he made sure my family was welcome. RIP Jim. Blessings to you.

Nancy Luhm
Friend
January 11, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers as you say goodbye to such a great man. Based on the many many stories, he truly lived an amazing life and will be truly missed.
Connie Dunlap
Friend
January 11, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vicki Smothers Bittinger
Family
January 10, 2022
Colbert family you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Jim was a great man full of stories and laughter. I have so many ski trip memories with him to hold on to. I wish you all the peace through this difficult time.
Kerry Jerue
Friend
January 10, 2022
Dear Sandra Kay and family, As your neighbor I got to know Jim and through some of the help that he gave me over the years I learned that he was a very good man. I’m sorry to hear of his passing.
mike Ablan
Neighbor
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss, now you have a amazing angel watching over you
Vicky LeMahieu
January 10, 2022
Our thoughts are with Sandy, Kellie and the entire Colbert family. Steve and I had such appreciation for Jim's work (masonry, snow plowing and of course the occasional trout he dropped off). We admire his handiwork many winter nights when we light our fireplace ... including the stone he intentionally-placed front & center in the hearth that looks like Mr. Magoo's nose!). May your memories of his lighthearted spirit lift you up during this difficult time.
Marilee Hedberg
Neighbor
January 10, 2022
Sandy, So sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you. Take care. Dawn Beal
Dawn Beal
January 10, 2022
My old friend
Howard & Jan Davis
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Great memories of Jim, especially fishing with him in Canada and how great he treated my boys. Great father and husband he was.
Larry Schamberger
January 9, 2022
Sending my deepest sympathy to Sandy and the entire family!!!
Kim Lind Myhre (Graduated with Kyle and know most of the family...fun memories since kindergarten)
Kim Lind Myhre
Friend
January 9, 2022
Some people just stand out more than others, and Jim was one of those people. My memories are of hanging out at your house (Kellie!) as kids, and trouncing around indoors and outdoors. Your mom and dad were always around, and very kind. Your dad in particular had a calm presence and a gentle smile. In my mind he's like a fixture in La Crescent - with his big red truck. How often our family saw him driving around! Much love to you, Kellie, Sandra - and all the sibs. I know you'll miss him as will many many others.
Diane Alsens
Friend
January 9, 2022
RIP Jim. I was lucky to spend time with Jim on a personal and work level. He was awesome!!! Many fun/ great memories!! Thoughts and prayers to all of the family!
Paul Dawson
January 9, 2022
Jim and Sandra had a good life together. They did love their children and especially their grandkids. Jim will truly be missed, but the memories and stories last forever!
Mary Jo Mickschl
Acquaintance
January 9, 2022
I worked with Jim on a few jobs in early 70s and bumped into him thru the years. He was one of the "good guys" that I'll always remember. God bless you Jim.
Mark Francksen
Friend
January 9, 2022
Our condolences and prayers for Aunt Sandy and the family. God bless you all in this difficult time.
Carmen Colbert-Strait
January 8, 2022
Carmen Colbert-Strait
Family
January 8, 2022
Prayers for the family and Jim will be missed. He was a good friend!
Tom & Val Nowlan
Friend
January 7, 2022
My Deepest Sympathy to Sandra and the whole family
Judy BRENNAN
Friend
January 7, 2022
I’m sorry for your loss! I called Tek right away to tell him. He was so Good to my brother in his early working years. One if the good guys!
Linda Gasper
Friend
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results