James "Foxie" Benjamin Fox

HOLMEN - James "Foxie" Benjamin Fox, age 83 of Holmen, WI passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021 at Madison VA Hospital.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 3-4:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI. A service will follow at 4:30 p.m. The family will hold a celebration of life at the Holmen American Legion Post 284, 419 1st Ave. W, Holmen, WI following the service. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.