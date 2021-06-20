Menu
James Benjamin "Foxie" Fox
James "Foxie" Benjamin Fox

HOLMEN - James "Foxie" Benjamin Fox, age 83 of Holmen, WI passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021 at Madison VA Hospital.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 3-4:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI. A service will follow at 4:30 p.m. The family will hold a celebration of life at the Holmen American Legion Post 284, 419 1st Ave. W, Holmen, WI following the service. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
The Gathering Place
133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
Holmen American Legion Post 284
419 1st Ave. W, Holmen, WI
Jun
25
Service
4:30p.m.
The Gathering Place
133 Mason Street,, Onalaska, WI
