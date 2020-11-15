Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James H. Berg

James H. Berg

HOLMEN -- James H. Berg, 70, of Holmen passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Tomah VA Medical Center.

A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. A private family graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Long Coulee Cemetery.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks will be mandatory.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
515 Mchugh Rd, Holmen, WI 54636
Nov
20
Graveside service
Long Coulee Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.