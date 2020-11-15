James H. Berg

HOLMEN -- James H. Berg, 70, of Holmen passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Tomah VA Medical Center.

A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. A private family graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Long Coulee Cemetery.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks will be mandatory.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.