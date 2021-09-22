James Matthew Hall

HILLSBORO - James Matthew Hall, age 50, of Hillsboro, WI, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1971 in Berwyn, IL, the second of three children to Edwin Hall and Edith Parker.

The family relocated to rural Wisconsin, near Yuba, in 1976 and lived on a dairy farm. Jim loved growing up helping on the farm, raising animals, and tending the fields. After graduating from Viroqua High School in 1989, he worked with his father and brother, Fred, running Meadows Construction for several years. After his father's passing, Jim and Fred worked together in construction and on the family farm raising crops, chickens and beef cattle.

He enjoyed dancing, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his friends. Of all the things he is known for, Jim had the world's biggest heart. He would do anything for those he cared about, and would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need. The greatest joys in his life were his children, Brittany and James Hunter. Holidays will not be the same without his cheerful laugh and contagious smile.

James is survived by his children: Brittany (Brandon) Amundson, and James Hall; step-children: Cody (Cassie Nofsinger, Jyle Nofsinger, Lacey (Dustin) Larson, Nick Clark, and Brooke Kledehn; granddaughter, Ashley Amundson; four step-grandchildren; his mother, Edith Parker; brother, Fred (Corie) Hall; sister, Catherine (Tom Dascher) Hall; six nieces and nephews; ten great-nieces and nephews; and his fur babies: Trigger and Cat.

In addition to his father, Edwin, James was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Charlotte Hodgson; and paternal grandparents, Fredrick and Opal Hall.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua with Pastor Lori Kleppe officiating. Burial was in the Vernon Cemetery, LaFarge. Visitation was from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua, and Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services.

