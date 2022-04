James P Hanno

LACROSSE - James P Hanno (Jim) passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Nashville on his way to Florida. Celebration of life-Saturday April 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Family Dog Center, N3089 State Hwy 16, Lacrosse, WI.

A complete obituary is available at https:/www.springhillfh.com/obituariesames-Hanno/