James O. Heinecke

James O. Heinecke

AUSTIN, Texas -- James Heinecke, 90, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Brookdale Gaines Ranch, Austin, Texas.

In 1970, James became president of Home Savings and Loan. Before retirement, he was affiliated with Associated Bank. There were many community endeavors in which he participated. Jim's hobby was riding his motorcycle through various states, including Alaska. His survivors include his wife, Ellen; his sons, Jon and Jay; along with Jay's wife, Lori; and three grandchildren, Jamie, Jaden, and Garrett. Jim will be truly missed.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 23, 2020.
Hi, Ellie. I'm so sorry to hear about Jim's passing. He was a fine man. I always remember his quote after Kay was born. It still makes me grin. I'm glad you're near Lois. Take care of yourself. You are in my heart, too.
DOROTHY OSMAN
February 4, 2021
so sorry to hear of J.O's passing. I was surprised to read he was in Austin Texas since I am in McAllen Texas.
Judi (Knudtson) Ris
December 27, 2020
So sad to see that Jim has passed away. We enjoyed getting to know him at the Capri at Pacific Beach. Even though we all lived in La Crosse our paths didn't cross there much. A favorite memorty was an evening of him reminiscing about his motorcycle adventures with friends after dinner. Our sincere condolences to Ellen and the rest of his family.
Jan & Kent Koppelman
December 26, 2020
I was very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers. I have many great memories of Jim and know his loss will be deeply felt by many. One of the best lessons he taught me was about gratitude. I pray that God will bring peace and comfort to the family.
Gerriann
December 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss Elle, we enjoyed getting to know both of you thru out the years. Jim came in every morning, and you Elle every Friday. Sending prayers and hugs! Dawn, Darren, Angela, Robin, Michelle and Cooper.
Your friends from King Street Kitchen in La Crosse
December 23, 2020
Jim was a good friend and neighbor and he will be missed. Our deepest sympathy to you and yours.
John and Betty brewer
December 23, 2020
I remember Jim so well through his many years of service to Lutheran Hospital. Well done! Sincere sympathy to his family.
Donna Proudfit
December 23, 2020
Ellen, we are so sorry to read of Jim's death. He was a gentleman and a gentle man. We have so many fond memories of our times with you and the Altmans on Barnabee Road and Sunset Drive. Julie and Al
Al and Julia Saterbak
December 23, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Ellen and family. Sending love, prayers and hugs at this difficult time.
Kathie Vongroven
December 23, 2020
