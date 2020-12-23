James O. Heinecke
AUSTIN, Texas -- James Heinecke, 90, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Brookdale Gaines Ranch, Austin, Texas.
In 1970, James became president of Home Savings and Loan. Before retirement, he was affiliated with Associated Bank. There were many community endeavors in which he participated. Jim's hobby was riding his motorcycle through various states, including Alaska. His survivors include his wife, Ellen; his sons, Jon and Jay; along with Jay's wife, Lori; and three grandchildren, Jamie, Jaden, and Garrett. Jim will be truly missed.