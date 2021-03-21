James 'Jim' P. Knudson

James "Jim" P. Knudson, 102 years and six months, his earthy journey ended Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Benedictine Manor. He was born Sept. 12, 1918, to Millard and Josephine (Knutson) Knudson in Minneapolis.

Jim graduated from Central High School in Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota Business School, where he was a member of the ATO Fraternity.

Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy with indoctrination at Notre Dame. He went on to the University of Northwestern in Chicago, becoming a Naval Officer-Ensign, Lieutenant, Junior Grade, and then full Lieutenant. He served in World War II in the South Pacific. He took flight training during World War II at the Naval Air Corps Base in Corpus Christi, Texas, and was honorably discharged in 1946.

He married Adella "Skip" Nutting June 2, 1945, and she preceded him in death. He worked for Wittcrosse from 1951-1962, before starting the manufacturing plant, ETCO, in Ettrick, in 1962. He retired as the plant manager in 1983.

Jim is a 60 year plus member of first Presbyterian Church, having served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the LST Association; former secretary, South Lauderdale Yacht Club; and former member of the La Crosse Elks Club and Ettrick Golf Club.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (James) Clappier; his siblings, Millard J. (Dorothy) and Marian Peck; nephews, Rick (Cathleen) Peck and Robert (Nancy Chaney).

The family would like to give their deepest gratitude to relatives and friends who helped Jim celebrate 100 years of life. He lived his last remaining years at Benedictine Manor, where he received loving and compassionate care.

A private graveside service will be held at the Onalaska Cemetery. Pastor Taylor Haley will officiate. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church, Gundersen Medical Foundation, or Benedictine Living Community, all of La Crosse.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.