James F. Kubina

James F. Kubina, 70 of Tomah passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Fireman's Park, Tomah starting at 12:00 Noon. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.