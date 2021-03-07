James 'Jim' D. Lepsch

James "Jim" D. Lepsch, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Jim was born March 14, 1929, to Wenzel "Vennie" and Isabelle (Thaldorf) Lepsch. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1947. Jim served as a marksman in the Army National Guard. He married La Vonne Nieber in 1950. Along with his parents, Jim co-owned Vennies Lawndale Tavern and Pizzeria, now known as Snuffys. They were the first to serve homemade pizza in La Crosse. Jim also worked as an engraver for Tri-State Monument for many years.

He loved the river and Sunday fishing was a ritual. Jim excelled at pool. He was a "lefty," but would play right-handed just to give you a fair shot. Like his father, Jim could re-purpose anything with a roll of duct tape and superglue. Jim was happy to enjoy the simple things in life. He enjoyed teaching Jamie and Kevin about the river, fishing, boats and motors. He will be remembered as a humble and generous man with a quick wit. He had a one-liner for everything. In spite of his 91 years, his grandsons and their friends, kept him young in mind and spirit.

He is survived by a son, Richard; a daughter, Linda Johnson; and grandsons, Jamie and Kevin Johnson. He has gone ahead on his journey to join his wife, La Vonne; his parents; and his son-in-law, Jerry Johnson; and many other friends and relatives.

In accordance with Jim's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials can be directed in Jim's name to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.