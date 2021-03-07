Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James D. "Jim" Lepsch
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

James 'Jim' D. Lepsch

James "Jim" D. Lepsch, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Jim was born March 14, 1929, to Wenzel "Vennie" and Isabelle (Thaldorf) Lepsch. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1947. Jim served as a marksman in the Army National Guard. He married La Vonne Nieber in 1950. Along with his parents, Jim co-owned Vennies Lawndale Tavern and Pizzeria, now known as Snuffys. They were the first to serve homemade pizza in La Crosse. Jim also worked as an engraver for Tri-State Monument for many years.

He loved the river and Sunday fishing was a ritual. Jim excelled at pool. He was a "lefty," but would play right-handed just to give you a fair shot. Like his father, Jim could re-purpose anything with a roll of duct tape and superglue. Jim was happy to enjoy the simple things in life. He enjoyed teaching Jamie and Kevin about the river, fishing, boats and motors. He will be remembered as a humble and generous man with a quick wit. He had a one-liner for everything. In spite of his 91 years, his grandsons and their friends, kept him young in mind and spirit.

He is survived by a son, Richard; a daughter, Linda Johnson; and grandsons, Jamie and Kevin Johnson. He has gone ahead on his journey to join his wife, La Vonne; his parents; and his son-in-law, Jerry Johnson; and many other friends and relatives.

In accordance with Jim's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials can be directed in Jim's name to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I remember when Jim’s family and our family went on vacation together...lots of fun. Don Lepsch
Donald Lepsch
Family
March 17, 2021
I was one of Jim & LaVonne's neighbors for 4 years and friends ever since. Until he went into nursing home I would stop in & check on him, he always told me to stop in anytime. He always was interested in how I and my kids were doing. I have missed LaVonne and now I will miss talking with Jim. But I know he is with LaVonne and happy again. Linda, you and your children take care and I know you were the best at taking care of both your parents. Love Jan
Jan Grapes
Friend
March 9, 2021
Sending Sympathy to the Family!! I have known Linda for many years and her kids. Hugs to you!!
Sheila Strasser
Friend
March 7, 2021
God Bless Jim, always brought a smile to us. His humor and watching Packer games at the “garage” are life long memories. He was a special man. Take care & God Bless
Mark Hanson
Friend
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results