James 'Pick' L. Pickett

James "Pick" L. Pickett, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his family. Jim was born Sept. 12, 1962, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Bonnie and Jim Pickett and he grew up in La Crosse.

A lifelong resident of La Crosse, Jim graduated from Central High School. He was involved with youth sports as a coach and official for many years. Jim owned The Alpine Inn for 23 years and was longtime board member of the Tavern League. Jim was also an active participant in the Polar Plunge for many years and he raised money for many local charities.

An avid baseball player and fan, Jim also enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, ice fishing and cooking. He spent many years sponsoring tailgating events for Milwaukee Brewers games. Jim loved watching any and all sporting events, from high school to pros, even more his beloved Brewers, Packers, Badgers and Bucks.

Jim is survived by his mother, Bonnie Pickett; sister, Kathy (Brian Melby) Pickett, brother, Dan (Lisa) Pickett, and sister, Kelly (Tim) Smalstig; nephews, Ben Pickett, Sam Pickett, Henry Smalstig; and niece, Lucy Pickett. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Pickett.

Jim was generous and loyal. His friends say he would give the shirt off his back just to help someone in need. Jim will be much missed by his family and his many, many friends. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.