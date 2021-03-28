Menu
James L. "Pick" Pickett
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

James 'Pick' L. Pickett

James "Pick" L. Pickett, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his family. Jim was born Sept. 12, 1962, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Bonnie and Jim Pickett and he grew up in La Crosse.

A lifelong resident of La Crosse, Jim graduated from Central High School. He was involved with youth sports as a coach and official for many years. Jim owned The Alpine Inn for 23 years and was longtime board member of the Tavern League. Jim was also an active participant in the Polar Plunge for many years and he raised money for many local charities.

An avid baseball player and fan, Jim also enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, ice fishing and cooking. He spent many years sponsoring tailgating events for Milwaukee Brewers games. Jim loved watching any and all sporting events, from high school to pros, even more his beloved Brewers, Packers, Badgers and Bucks.

Jim is survived by his mother, Bonnie Pickett; sister, Kathy (Brian Melby) Pickett, brother, Dan (Lisa) Pickett, and sister, Kelly (Tim) Smalstig; nephews, Ben Pickett, Sam Pickett, Henry Smalstig; and niece, Lucy Pickett. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Pickett.

Jim was generous and loyal. His friends say he would give the shirt off his back just to help someone in need. Jim will be much missed by his family and his many, many friends. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sad to hear of the passing of Jim. He was a dedicated tavern league member and a great asset to it's board of directors. Always doing his best for our members. He also was instrumental in the sale of one of our biggest fundraising campaigns, our saferide calender raffles back in 2010. Which was fundamental for the support for our members and customers. We had great conversations as to how we could benefit our industry. Jim will sadly be missed by La Crosse community and our tavern league members. Thoughts and prayers to the picket family at this sad time.. Thanks for your ongoing commitment to the La Crosse Tavern league Jim. RIP!!!
Dave Berger
Friend
April 7, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Bonnie, Kathy, Dan and Kelly. We had a lot of great times when we were kids as our dads played softball together. He was a great guy - May he RIP.
Ann Knutson
Friend
April 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the entire Pickett family. Pick was my childhood friend. We grew up together at Cathedral Grade School and Aquinas/Central High School. A little mischief along the way and a lot of deep conversations (sports, girls, world peace) in the Dark Room creating photography for the Aquinas news paper and yearbook. Pick was always, and I mean always, true to himself. I will forever try to be more like Pick! RIP my friend!
Paul & Debbie Furlano
April 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Sue Schmidt Hinkle
April 1, 2021
Pick was a man who taught me to never back down from my opinion, and to always treat the people around you with the respect they deserve, all while sharing our mutual fondness of sports and PBR. Going to miss you friend.
Don Mjelde, Brown County Tavern League
March 30, 2021
We could not have asked for a better cousin. You will be missed, Jimmy. My love and prayers to all the Picketts.
Laura Smith
Family
March 29, 2021
I’m sorry and sad to see the passing of Coach Pickett. He was one of my juniors baseball coaches that’s was affiliated with central high school summer baseball many years ago. We affectionately called him Kirby Pickett after the late great twin Kirby Puckett. He was a great guy and coach that was respected by all and a joy to be around. I want to extend my deepest condolences to all his family and friends. He will be missed by many!
Jason Nehring
Acquaintance
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jim's passing. The Pickett and Zobin families went way back to the early 70s, and we had many fun get-togethers all those years ago. I'll keep your family in my thoughts. Rest in peace, Jim.
Chris Zobin
Friend
March 29, 2021

Jim and I had many interests in common. Although hunting and fishing were two of those, it was baseball that was at the top of the list. For many years, the Stars of Tomorrow youth baseball tourney drew many fans and it was there that I saw Jim. It is appropriate that MLB will start their '21 season this week. The Brewers and my, favorite team, the Twins, will face each other in their opening series. In his memory, I will say: " go Brewers."
David English
Friend
March 29, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to Jim's family. Jim was a great guy who helped many people over the years. He will be missed by alot of people.
Sincerely,
Bruce & Karen Nordstrom
Bruce Nordstrom
Friend
March 29, 2021
Sincere condolences to the Pickett family. You are in our prayers.
Kathy Garvalia Curti
Classmate
March 29, 2021
Always loved visiting the Pickett home, such a busy and happy place! Jim hosted one of our ‘79 class reunions at the Alpine, and as you can imagine everyone had a great time! Bonnie and family, you have my deepest sympathy, and I pray that joyful memories flood your hearts to replace your grief. My mom (Ruth Lamke) also sends her sympathy and love.
Paula Lamke
Friend
March 29, 2021
I first became a friend of Jim while attending Viterbo College. In fact, I was a journalism student of Bonnie Picket at Viterbo. I later coached baseball at Logan High School. He umpired many of my JV games. He was always knew the rules and ruled in a fair manner. I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
David Burritt
March 29, 2021
My condolences to Bonnie and family. You will be missed Pick. Rest in peace my friend.

Ted Knutson
Friend
March 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Pick was a great guy who always treated me with the utmost kindness and generosity. He will be missed. My most sincere condolences.
Jim Hansen
March 29, 2021
Hey, we´re going to have a Pabst Blue Ribbon or two in your memory, loved you man. Erick and Lori Frommgen Concord Inn
Erick and Lori Frommgen
March 28, 2021
Hey Pick! It´s Schmiddy! I´m gonna miss you, man! You were one of the good one switch a big heart. Always hoped we´d meet up again. We will do that sometime down the road. I´ll think of you every time i come back and visit LaX!
Chad
March 28, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy to all of the family. Saw Jimmy years ago, still kind hearted and a beautiful smile. He will most certainly be missed.
Denise Myers
Family
March 28, 2021
Our condolences for Jim & the family!! We're going to miss him at the Alpine. It a sad day for all!
Bill & Kim Hart
Friend
March 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the loss of Jimmy, much love to you all
Roni Myers Chiolino
March 28, 2021
My condolences to the family. I knew Pick as a part-time friend. One of his Chicago friends during many Oktoberfests. He was a great friend and will be missed. He had an infectious smile and always welcomed everyone.
Al Terronez
Friend
March 28, 2021
I will miss Jimmy Picket. Throughout the decades he was a true friend with a huge heart and generous, giving and loving spirit. RIP Pick! Love and prayers to the Picketts.
Kate Gerrard
March 28, 2021
Condolences to the family, I knew pick in the 80’s and 90’s before I moved
James Snodgrass
Friend
March 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers go out to Jim´s family.
Kathy OBrien-Pisupati
March 28, 2021
Thank you Jim for being so good to my daughter Jamie. It was always good to run in to you. You were such a good man! RIP Jim
Mary Barrett
March 28, 2021
Whether it was golfing in a scramble with Pick or just discussing sports over a cold one, time spent with him was always enjoyable. His knowledge on sports was always current and he always enjoyed sharing his opinions. He will be missed. RIP my friend! My thoughts and prayers to his family.
Jeff Koeller
Friend
March 28, 2021
Always enjoyed Pick's trips to Arrowhead and County Stadium. He loved to have fun. R.I.P. my friend.
Tim Thompson
Friend
March 28, 2021
While I did not know him personally I know his mother, Bonnie, and my feelings go out to her. I will pray for Jim and those he left behind asking God to give them peace today and in the days to come.
David Reinders
Friend
March 28, 2021
Jim was a special person who honored his mother. He will be missed. Sorry to read about Jim's death. Try to remember the times spent together and the good he did for our community.
Elizabeth Nutter
Friend
March 28, 2021
We always called him Little Jimmy Pickett. He was so nice to us when we returned to La Crosse. A true gentleman. He will be sadly missed. We are sure he is in heaven.
Diane Callahan
Friend
March 26, 2021
He will be missed!
Joe Skemp
Friend
March 26, 2021
Lots of great TRR memories! Poker games were always a lot more fun with Pick at the table! Thoughts and prayers to Bonnie and Dan and Lisa and family! Rest in Peace, Pick...
Kurt Keppel
Friend
March 26, 2021
We had a lot of fun and laughs playing baseball together during Post 52 Legion ball. I always enjoyed running into Jim and chatting over the years - RIP Jim. Sincerely - Rick Disco
Rich Ristow
Friend
March 26, 2021
To the man who taught me every thing I know about how to play fastpitch at 6p, and 16-inch at 8p in the same night. Miss ya Pick
John Pesch
Friend
March 25, 2021
