James E. "Jim" Raymond

TEQUISQUIAPAN, MEXICO - James E. "Jim" Raymond, age 72, formerly of LA CROSSE, WI, died March 11, 2022. Born April 18, 1949, in La Crosse, WI to Margaret "Peg" (Kelly) and Charles "Charlie" Raymond. Jim was one of six Raymond children who attended Aquinas High School. Not fond of Wisconsin winters, Jim relocated to warmer climates in Florida and North Carolina where he worked in real estate. It was in Florida where Jim wed the love of his life, Laura Valverde. Not only was he blessed with a wife he adored and cherished, but Jim also became "Pops" to Jesus and Fernando Polanco whom he loved and embraced as his sons. Jim loved all sports, especially motor racing and The Green Bay Packers and a great steak. Upon retirement, Jim and Laura moved to Laura's country of origin, Mexico, to be closer to their Mexican family. It was there where Jim said he found some of his best friends and enjoyed their support, humor, and fabulous fiestas! It was through Jim and Laura's bond that their Mexican and USA families and friends unified, and we are all better people because of them.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Peg and Charlie Raymond; his father-in-law, Fernando Valverde Rodriguez; his brother, C. Jeffrey "Jeff" Raymond; and his great-nephew, Andrew "Drew" Coleman.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Raymond; sons: Jesus and Fernando Polanco; mother-in-law, Maria Dolores Vasquez; brother-in-laws: Eduardo Valverde and Fernando Valverde (Norma); siblings: Patty Muehr (Jerry), Suzanne "Sude" Tanke (Steve), Marikaye Schweitzer (Bob), John Raymond (Gera); sister-in-law, Judith Raymond and 14 nieces//nephews and 21 great-nieces//nephews.

Funeral services were held in Mexico. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to The Raymond//Coleman Scholarship, Aquinas High School Development Office, 315 11th St. S, La Crosse, WI, 54601 or online at: www.aquinascatholicschools.org//online-giving.