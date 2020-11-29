Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James W. "Jim" Haas

James 'Jim' W. Haas

HOLMEN -- James "Jim" W. Haas, 76, of Holmen died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was born in Merrill, Wis., Sept. 27, 1944, to Frank J. and Verna A. (Beilke) Haas.

He married Patrice Will, they later divorced. He is survived by his current wife, Patricia "Patti" (nee Burbach); two sons, Christopher (Angela) and Scott (Katie); grandchildren, Jacqueline and Dominic; a sister, Mary Ann Detert; and brother, Donald (Elaine); stepdaughter, Jessica (Darren); and grandchildren, Braedon and McKenna Kohlenberger. He is also survived by Patti's German son, Tony Klebenow of Berlin.

He asked to be cremated. A time of celebration will be held at a future date. Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association; The Alzheimer's Association; or to the American Diabetes Association. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.