James 'Jim' W. Haas

HOLMEN -- James "Jim" W. Haas, 76, of Holmen died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was born in Merrill, Wis., Sept. 27, 1944, to Frank J. and Verna A. (Beilke) Haas.

He married Patrice Will, they later divorced. He is survived by his current wife, Patricia "Patti" (nee Burbach); two sons, Christopher (Angela) and Scott (Katie); grandchildren, Jacqueline and Dominic; a sister, Mary Ann Detert; and brother, Donald (Elaine); stepdaughter, Jessica (Darren); and grandchildren, Braedon and McKenna Kohlenberger. He is also survived by Patti's German son, Tony Klebenow of Berlin.

He asked to be cremated. A time of celebration will be held at a future date. Memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association; The Alzheimer's Association; or to the American Diabetes Association. A complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.