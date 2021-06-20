Jan M. Yeskie

LA CROSSE - Jan M. Yeskie, 79, of La Crosse, died Tuesday, June 16, 2021, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born on July, 5, 1941, in Viroqua, WI, and was the only child to Leonard and Ruby (Amborn) Yeskie.

She was raised in West Salem while her parents were the administrators of the La Crosse Co. Hospital. Jan graduated from West Salem High School in 1959. She received her Bachelors Degree in Science in 1963 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She then received her Masters Degree in Denver, CO, in 1969. She worked for Denver Public Schools and retired in 1991. She resided in Vail, Colorado and Mesa, Arizona for years. She was an active member in the American Association of University of Women. Most recently she resided at Eagle Crest in Onalaska and had been a resident at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse for the last year.

Jan is survived by cousins: Gary (Barbara) O'Hearn of Portage, WI, Judy (Gary) Larkin of Portage, WI, Ann Grunewald of Oconomwoc, WI, Jill Bitter Ellingson of Merrillan, WI, Jennifer Yeskie Hurtgen Clements of Genoa, WI, Bobby Jo Drury of Verona, WI; and many good friends. She is also survived by her foster uncle's wife Beverly Brown and her family: Cindy Adams, Barb (Brian) Stern, Tim (Linda) Brown; and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Burr Oak, with Reverend Robbie Nowicki officiating. The family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be offered to Jan's family at www.schanhoferfh.com

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.