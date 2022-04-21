Jane Carhart

GALESVILLE, WI - Jane Carhart passed away peacefully on April 16, 2022 at Marinuka Manor in Galesville.

Jane Hutchins Carlson was born on March 2, 1927, to Guy and Ruth Carlson in Trempealeau, Wisconsin. She graduated from Healy Memorial High School in Trempealeau in 1945. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Carhart on November 11, 1945 at her parent's home. The couple farmed on the Caledonia prairie.

She is survived by her three children: Susan (Daniel) O'Neill of Eyota, Minnesota, Lee (Karen) Carhart of Galesville, Jill (Mark) Schlifer of Mindoro, Wisconsin; six grandchildren: Daniel (Trish) O'Neill, Natalie Campbell, Mandy (Travis) Zeman, Andy (Audrey) Schlifer, Molly (Adam) Mashak, Nathan (Alicia) Carhart; a sister, Elizabeth "San" Sacia; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a twin brother, Jim Carlson and grandson-in-law, Randy Campbell.

She wished to be cremated. A private family memorial service was held. She was buried beside her husband at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Marinuka Manor for their kind, professional care of Jane.

The family recommends memorials be donated to a charity of the donor's choice in Jane's name.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted with arrangements.