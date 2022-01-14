Menu
Jane Lynn Walz
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S
La Crosse, WI

Jane Lynn Walz

ONALASKA - Jane Lynn Walz, 67, born on May 14, 1954, of Onalaska, WI, passed away on January 12, 2022, following the diagnosis of inoperable brain cancer in December, 2021. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing.

Jane was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Hengel. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard Walz; her two sons: Jess Dzurko (Ashley), Ross Dzurko (Lindsey), and stepson Brad Walz (Britni); her mother, Lois Hengel; brothers: Joseph Hengel (Sue), Jim Hengel, and her sister Judy. She will be missed dearly by her four, soon to be five grandchildren: Everett, Charlotte, Mille, and Isaac. Jane also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Moses and Lucia.

Jane lived a life guided by her unshakeable faith. Throughout the peaks and valleys she faced during her time with us, her faith remained strong knowing that God had a plan for her and her family. She was passionate about sharing the love and warmth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and undoubtedly had a positive impact on those around her.

Jane had a great respect and love of nature as she spent much of her time watching wildlife outside her home in Onalaska. She was exceptionally talented and created so many meaningful pieces of artwork over the years that will be passed down throughout the family for generations to come that included quilts, weaving's, stitching, and stained glass. Her sweet tooth was second to none and it's very likely that she's enjoying a chocolate malt from the Sweet Shop looking down on all of us.

Jane was a special, caring, and loving person. Her dignity, grace, and courage will not be forgotten. She was a proud mother that loved her family more than anything else and while she will be missed dearly, we will forever cherish the time we spent together and the love we shared in our hearts forever.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. The service and burial, at Catholic Cemetery, will be held privately for immediate family members only.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Jane to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter 15560 WI-131, Tomah, WI

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I cannot believe that my sister Jane is gone. I know that she is now in a better place. We all will miss Jane she was a good person. Love from your brother Joe.
Joe Hengel
Family
January 17, 2022
My thoughts and prayers for the whole family. Jane was a wonderful person and will be missed by all who knew her.
Dolly Small
January 17, 2022
My heart felt sympathy to Lois and family. Jane and I went way back, Hogan, Pius, weddings, births and much more. Rest in Peace my friend.
Jeanne Norris Henke
Friend
January 16, 2022
Wishing peace and comfort for Jane's family. Thankful for the opportunity to have been able to help Jane with her fitness journey at the Y as her personal trainer.
Sheila Perkins
January 16, 2022
Our thoughts & prayers are with you!
Marc & Jean Rothering - Winona, MN
Work
January 14, 2022
