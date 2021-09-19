Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janeane M. Solberg
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Janeane M. Solberg

Janeane M. Solberg passed away at SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska on Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was born on April 3, 1932, in Pepin, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Marie (Averbeck) Huleatt. She attended church at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pepin.

Janeane married Roland L. Solberg on February 16, 1952. During their 66 years of marriage, they lived in Virginia; Ilorin, Nigeria, West Africa; and La Crosse. Their cabin on Lake Pepin was her most favored destination and a place where she longed to be.

Janeane is survived by her sons Scott of Pepin, WI, and Michael (Joan) of La Crosse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Timothy, and sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Jack Mason.

A special thank you to the staff at SpringBrook Assisted Living for Janeane's excellent care for the past three years. Thanks also to St. Croix Hospice for their care and support during the last month of Janeane's life.

It was Janeane's wish to have a private family service at Pepin Cemetery officiated by Pastor Karna Marks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Solberg Family Fund at La Crosse Community Foundation, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation, the Humane Society, or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pepin.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.