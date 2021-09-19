Janeane M. Solberg

Janeane M. Solberg passed away at SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska on Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was born on April 3, 1932, in Pepin, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Marie (Averbeck) Huleatt. She attended church at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pepin.

Janeane married Roland L. Solberg on February 16, 1952. During their 66 years of marriage, they lived in Virginia; Ilorin, Nigeria, West Africa; and La Crosse. Their cabin on Lake Pepin was her most favored destination and a place where she longed to be.

Janeane is survived by her sons Scott of Pepin, WI, and Michael (Joan) of La Crosse.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Timothy, and sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Jack Mason.

A special thank you to the staff at SpringBrook Assisted Living for Janeane's excellent care for the past three years. Thanks also to St. Croix Hospice for their care and support during the last month of Janeane's life.

It was Janeane's wish to have a private family service at Pepin Cemetery officiated by Pastor Karna Marks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Solberg Family Fund at La Crosse Community Foundation, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation, the Humane Society, or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pepin.