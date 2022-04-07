Janet Anderson

ROCKFORD, IL - Janet Anderson, 86, of Rockford, IL, went home to be with her loved ones in heaven on April 2, 2022, surrounded by her family's love. She was born on June 26, 1935, in Coon Valley, WI to Esther (Brettingen) and Henry Brye, the oldest of three girls. Janet married Dean W. Anderson on May 14, 1954, in Westby, Wisconsin.

They were proud members of Zion Lutheran Church for over 50 years, participating in many of the clubs like the Altar Guild and the Pioneer Club. They were also avid travelers with the Boone County Farm Bureau. Janet and Dean also shared their lifelong love of the Green Bay Packers.

She loved watching game shows and was able to achieve a bucket list item of attending the Price is Right show at CBS Studios in Hollywood with her daughters in 2014.

Janet is survived by her loving children: Christine Martin (Terry), Belvidere; Charles Anderson (Kathy), Terre Haute, IN; Bryan Anderson (Theresa), West Salem, WI; Kay Anderson (Noodle), Duluth, GA; Doreen Anderson (Jim), Milwaukee, WI; John Anderson, Rockford; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters: Lois Fogde, Rock Island, IL, and Dorothy Goldsmith, Long Beach, CA, as well as other family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Dean; daughters-in-law: Beth and Andrea; and brothers-in-law: Myron Fogde and Mick Goldsmith.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, with Pastor David Peterson at Zion Lutheran Church, 1300 Pearl St., Belvidere, IL 61008. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Highland Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to go to Zion Lutheran Church.