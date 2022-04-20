Janet R. Bekkum

Janet R. Bekkum, age 83, of Westby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 6, 1938, in Vernon County to Elmer and Hilda (Gavin) Fisher. She graduated from Reedsburg High School. Following graduation, she attended Reedsburg Teacher's College and earned a Master's Degree in education from U.W. Whitewater. She began her teaching career in Minnesota and eventually moved to Rockford, Illinois for a short time. She later moved to Beloit where she worked and met her future husband, Kermit Bekkum. She taught at a school in Racine sponsored by Johnson Wax. On June 28, 1978, Janet married Kermit Bekkum and together they celebrated almost 44 years of marriage. Janet and Kermit owned and operated their own bed and breakfast, Tybach Bed & Breakfast in Lac du Flambeau, for over 16 years. She had a passion for rescue dogs and always had a dog.

Survivors include her husband, Kermit Bekkum; stepson, Jerry (Lori) Bekkum; two step-grandchildren: Brittany and Jordon (Cody) McCann; 3 step-great-grandchildren, Jack and Ella Wallace, and Addyson McCann; her sister, Sharon Owen; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Pat (Jack) Emery, Rite (Pat) Baggot, and Shirley (Ray) Thering.

Memorial Contributions are appreciated to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Coon Valley.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.