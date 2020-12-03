Janet Marie Majhenich

MILWAUKEE -- Janet Marie Majhenich (nee Teff), 71, of Milwaukee passed to Eternal Life, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Beloved wife of the love of her life, William; loving sister of the late, Ruth (Earl) Watry, the late, Mary Ann (Walter) Mahr, Phyllis (Richard) Knopes, Marlene (Robert) Meiners, the late, Gerald Teff, the late, Harold (Donna) Teff, the late, Jean (Karl) Fetting, the late, Robert (Annie) Teff, Suzanne (Dennis) Bresnahan, her twin, John (Paula) Teff and Barbara (Mark) Williams. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8500 W. Coldspring Rd., Greenfield, Wis. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Janet was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Spring Grove, Minn., to Christian and Winifred (nee Casey) Teff. She attended school through eighth grade in Dorchester, Iowa, and graduated from Waukon Iowa High School in 1967. Longtime nursing assistant at Shorewood Hospital, provided loving childcare to many families over the years. Jan's quick wit and fun loving candor will always be remembered by her family and friends. Member of KSKJ St. John's Lodge #65. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the KSKJ St. John's Lodge Scholarship Fund appreciated. Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, West Allis, Wis. (414) 546-4342. For live streaming of service please see St. John the Evangelist Church website for link.