Janet Pena

Janet Pena passed away in the early morning hours Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Lakeview Health Center, West Salem. She passed at the age of 82. She was in her family and friends' thoughts and prayers. She had underlying health issues and succumbed to COVID-19.

Janet was born Feb. 23, 1938, on her Grandpa William Maybee's home farm in Bear Creek, town of Clayton, Wis. She was the eldest daughter of Emmett and Eunice (Gander) Maybee.

Janet attended Madison Business ,after graduating from Gays Mills High School in 1956. She was a straight-A student in both high school and college. She worked as a civilian clerk-typist in Madison, Wis., for the U.S. Armed Forces Institute, where she met and married the father of her three children. She later moved with her family to Los Angeles, where she worked as a clerk-typist for the Los Angeles City Library. After returning to Wisconsin, she worked for and later retired from Northern Micrographics in La Crosse, as a proof-reader and clerk-typist, after decades of service.

Janet always looked forward to her visits to California, to be with her family, as well as having her children and grandchildren visit her in Wisconsin. She loved to write letters and send greeting cards to family, friends, and those she met as a faithful and devoted Catholic at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gays Mills. She also enjoyed her frequent phone conversations with all those she called or who called her. She maintained contact with three friends from high school, Elaine Sime, Lola Peterson, and Donna Burkum (who preceded her in death).

Janet was a beloved Mom and will be missed by her children, daughter, Cathy Fortney of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; her eldest son, David Pena of San Dimas, Calif.; and her youngest son, Tom (Ellie) Pena of Sacramento, Calif. She was a loving and cherished Grandma to her eight grandchildren; and four great-granddaughters. Janet is also survived by a wonderful brother, Jim Maybee of Gays Mills; and two loving sisters, Donna Coyne of Bryon, Ill., and Julienne Baker (Bill) of Viola. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Eunice; a sister, Judy Stovey; two brothers, Leslie Maybee and Marvin Gander; a sister-in-law, Shirley Gander; a brother-in-law, Kerrin Coyne; three nephews, David Coyne, Richard Gander, and Chad Baker; and a niece, Jeannette Maybee.

Janet will be laid to rest with her parents, at North Clayton Cemetery. Services will be held next year. Online cay be expressed at www.vossfh.com.