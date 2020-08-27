Janice H. Berg

ETTRICK -- Janice H. Berg, 90, of Ettrick passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at French Creek Lutheran Church in Ettrick. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Anna Sorenson will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven in Blair Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and to view the complete obituary.