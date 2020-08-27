Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janice Berg

Janice H. Berg

ETTRICK -- Janice H. Berg, 90, of Ettrick passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at French Creek Lutheran Church in Ettrick. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Anna Sorenson will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven in Blair Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and to view the complete obituary.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.