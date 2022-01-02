Menu
Janice P. Cavadini
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Janice P. Cavadini

LA CROSSE - Janice P. Cavadini, 98, of La Crosse, formerly of St. Joseph Ridge, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System – La Crosse Saturday, December 25, 2021, on Christmas Day. She was born in La Crosse on December 5, 1923 to George Peter Weber, Sr. and Lilly Jesse (Fuller) Weber.

On June 8, 1946, she married Aloysius L. "Jim" Cavadini in Hartford, WI. They were married for 73 years when Jim preceded her in death on July 6, 2019.

Janice was a nurse aide for 25 years at Villa St. Joseph. Janice and Rita Weber were sacristans at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved holiday celebrations and baked large assortments of Christmas cookies for relatives and friends. Janice had a large garden and orchard which supplied vegetables, pumpkins, and fruit for many raspberry and apple pies. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, and lively euchre card games. Janice was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the St. Joseph Ridge Parish Council of Catholic Women, and the La Crosse County Homemakers.

She is survived by her children: Kathleen (L. John Sagen), Janine (Glenn O'Dell), Michael (Julie Shiftar), Patrick (Kathie Hanna), and Timothy (Sarah Pfaff); she is also survived by her loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly La Point; two brothers, Jack F. Weber, Sr. and George P. Weber, Jr.; one granddaughter, Kristian Sagen; daughter-in-law, Ellen (Bonadurer) Cavadini.

There will be a private family burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a charity of your choice. An online guestbook and condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com. She will be missed by family and friends.

"Thanks for the memories."


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed working with Janice at Villa St Joseph.
Bonnie Boettcher
February 13, 2022
Pat, so sorry for your loss. Prayers and peace to you and your family.
Theresa Kivi
Theresa Kivi
Friend
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Christina (hillview)
Christina Porath
Acquaintance
January 7, 2022
Our condolences for the loss of your mom. Even though she had lived an enriched, blessed life, she will truly be missed by all of her loved ones.
Jon and Jane Bahr
Friend
January 4, 2022
To the family of Janice, Wanted to let Pat and (Kathie) along with rest of the family that our thoughts and prayers are with you knowing of such a loss on Christmas Day. She must have been a delight, spiritual, caring mother and friend giving much joy to people she met. For many she will be missed. Pat and family...may you find peace with the many memories to cherish always. We are so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Kathy and Jeff Burros
KATHLEEN BRUDOS
Friend
January 3, 2022
Our sympathy. Pat worked with Janice for many years at St. Joseph Villa
Jim & Pat Schermerhorn
Work
January 2, 2022
Sorry for the loss of your mom. Have many memories of her when I would be at your home on St Joseph Ridge. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Theresa SERVAIS
January 2, 2022
Prayers for all of you at this time of your loss. Treasure all the wonderful memories of your mom and dad.
Cindy & Mark Craig
Cindy Craig
January 2, 2022
So sorry for your loss, hope you have many wonderful memories, May God give you strength, comfort and peace!
Our sympathies,
Dan and Laura Steiger
Dan and Laura Steiger
Friend
January 1, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. She was a beautiful lady, and such a great friend of our Mom. Remembering her in my prayers.
Mary Dunnum
Friend
January 1, 2022
Ken and I have many great memories of your mom and dad. Lots of card playing at the Catholic Financial meetings. When I was young, my car ran out of gas right in front of there house. I remember they didn’t want any money but I gave them $5, and off I went. I loved your mom’s doll collection too. Last time I seen your mom was caring for your dad in the NH as my mother was there too. Always the care taker. Always enjoyed both of your parents. Hugs to all and God Bless.
Ken and Bonnie (Miller) Feehan
Bonnie/Ken Feehan
Friend
December 30, 2021
sorry for youre loss Jane and Russ Oneil
russ oneil
December 29, 2021
