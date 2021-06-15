Menu
Janice Marie Frederickson
Janice Marie Frederick

Janice Marie Frederick, 79, of Cashton, WI, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home in Cashton, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pine Hollow Catholic Cemetery, Rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, June 16, 2021, beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a rosary and concluding at 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
720 Wisconsin Street, Cashton, WI
Jun
16
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
720 Wisconsin Street, Cashton, WI
Jun
17
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
WI
Jun
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Cashton, WI
Jun
17
Burial
Pine Hollow Catholic Cemetery
Rural Cashton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home - Cashton
