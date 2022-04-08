Janice Elaine Peterson

Janice Elaine Peterson, 79, went home to her heavenly father Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

She was born on March 25, 1943, to Jimmy and Jessie Johnson and graduated from Westby High School in 1961. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Vernon Memorial Hospital during the 1970's and was a stay at home mom for many years following. She has always had a passion for helping others and decided to go back to school to get recertified as a CNA and was an in-home health aide to a few local residents. She has always found enjoyment in writing poetry, gardening, baking, and collecting antiques. She had a strong relationship with the Lord throughout her life and enjoyed watching and supporting Joyce Meyer Ministries.

Janice was a mother to seven children: Chuck (Jenny) Olson of Lancaster, OH; Jeff (Lissa) Peterson of Aurora, CO; Stephen (Shelly) Peterson of Colorado Springs, CO; Stephanie Peterson of Ladysmith, WI; Kent Peterson of La Crosse, WI; Kurt Peterson of La Crosse, WI; and Julie (Will) Quartrone of Dallas, TX.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Peterson; her son, Kurt Peterson; her daughter, Stephanie Peterson; and her brother, Jimmy Johnson Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11th at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at the Westby Country Coon Prairie Church and Cemetery near her parents following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.