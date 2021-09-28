Menu
Janice Elaine Tschan
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
102 Hattan St
Bangor, WI

Janice Elaine Tschan (Knudtson)

God called Janice Elaine Tschan (Knudtson) 67, home to be with Jesus on September 23, 2021. She died at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday September 29, 2021 at First Presbyterian church of Bangor.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service, Wednesday at the church. A celebration of life will be held at Krome's Bar, in West Salem after service.

Jandt-Fredrickson funeral homes and crematory is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests memorials.

Online condolences and complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
First Presbyterian church of Bangor
WI
Sep
29
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
First Presbyterian church of Bangor
WI
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Bangor Chapel
