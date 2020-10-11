Jautrite 'Joy' S. Kelpis

Jautrite, also known as "Joy," passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Riga, Latvia. She and her parents escaped their Communist-occupied country in 1944, and eventually arrived in USA in 1950. She dedicated her life to her six children, the mental health/guidance counseling field and to numerous charities. She is survived by five children; and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter; a granddaughter; and her parents. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 17, at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wis.