Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jautrite S. "Joy" Kelpis

Jautrite 'Joy' S. Kelpis

Jautrite, also known as "Joy," passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Riga, Latvia. She and her parents escaped their Communist-occupied country in 1944, and eventually arrived in USA in 1950. She dedicated her life to her six children, the mental health/guidance counseling field and to numerous charities. She is survived by five children; and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter; a granddaughter; and her parents. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 17, at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wis.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Wisconsin Memorial Park
, Brookfield, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Wisconsin Memorial Park Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.