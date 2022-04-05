Jay Melvin Janzen

SPARTA - Jay, 72, of Sparta, WI passed away in his home on March 28, 2022. Jay was born in Madison, WI and was the son of the late Melvin F. and JuliaAnn (Helgeson) Janzen, Sparta. He is survived by his brothers Kie (Kathy) of Lakeville, MN, Roy (Liz) of Oshkosh, WI, brother-in-law Michael Knop of Whitefish Bay, WI, seven nieces and nephews plus 15 grandnephews and grandnieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, DonnaRae Knop.

Jay graduated from Sparta High School in 1967. Jay was drafted (then enlisted) into the Army during the Vietnam War, serving as a Communications Specialist stationed in Hawaii. After the Army Jay spent a year living in Modesto, CA before returning to Sparta.

Jay was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing/kayaking, traveling and anything outdoors. Jay earned th

e rank of Eagle Scout. He spent most of his spare time as an avid hunter and fisherman. Jay was very detailed, spending many hours fine-tuning his fishing and hunting equipment. He invented, created, and improved his outdoor gear to aid his outdoor adventures.

Jay retired in 2021 as owner of Janzen Tax and Financial Services, LLC in Tomah, WI. His attention to detail and precision served his clients well in their tax and financial management needs.

Jay loved and cared for his parents in their later years. He was a proud Norwegian (mostly), often visiting his large extended family throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota. Jay was really in his element with a cup of coffee and a good story, either listening or telling, and laughing.

A memorial service to celebrate Jay's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to a charity of your choice to honor Jay's life.

