Jean Ann Johnson Howard

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Jean Ann Johnson Howard passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

She was married to James Howard, who preceded her in death Jan. 18, 2018. They are survived by their children, James J. Howard (Lorrie) and Debbie Howard Benzley; and two grandchildren, Jake Howard and Casey Howard. They both were born and raised in La Crosse, and were residing in Ponte Vedra Beach.