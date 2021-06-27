Jean M. Cooper

Jean M. Cooper, 95, died June 15, 2021, in Texas.

She was born at home in Caledonia Township, Trempealeau County, WI, the only child of Laurence and Edith (Woodward) Suttie. Jean attended Caledonia grade school and Galesville High School. She was awarded the Silver Spoon and attended Badger Girl State in 1941, then graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1942. At the age of 16, she enrolled at LaCrosse State Teachers College and attended one year.

Jean met Carl E. Cooper at Camp McCoy. They married in 1944, but later divorced.

Three children survive: Steven (Sharon) Cooper of Galesville, WI, William "Bing" Cooper of Anaconda, MT, and Bonnie (Dan) Leavitt of Alvarado, TX; along with six grandchildren: Larry (Marla) Cooper, Mike (Rhonda) Cooper, Jeff (Jackie) Cooper, Cheryl (David) Sampson, David (Amy) Leavitt and Scott Leavitt; 16 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Jean was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia "Ginny" L. Cooper, who died November 4, 2015, in LaCrosse, WI.

Jean was a secretary and worked for Schilling Electric Company of Galesville, WI, Watkins Products, Inc. of Winona, MN and retired from Machine Products of LaCrosse, WI in 1991. She loved to travel, enjoyed the LaCrosse Community Theatre, reading, bowling, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and Mexican train dominoes. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren unconditionally. Jean was a long-time active member of the First Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service for Jean and Ginny will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville, with Pastor Mike Hibbs officiating.