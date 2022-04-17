Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Kathryn Elstad

Jean Kathryn (Galstad) Elstad

HOLMEN - Jean Kathryn (Galstad) Elstad, 101, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Bluffview Memory Care Center, Holmen, WI.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main Street, Holmen, WI with The Monsignor Steven J. Kachel officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to the time of Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at Toledo Cemetery, 3000 N. Pine Creek Rd., La Crescent, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Dementia Society of America.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.