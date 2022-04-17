Jean Kathryn (Galstad) Elstad

HOLMEN - Jean Kathryn (Galstad) Elstad, 101, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Bluffview Memory Care Center, Holmen, WI.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main Street, Holmen, WI with The Monsignor Steven J. Kachel officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to the time of Mass. Burial will follow the Mass at Toledo Cemetery, 3000 N. Pine Creek Rd., La Crescent, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Dementia Society of America.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.