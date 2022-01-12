Jean Marie Griffin

KENOSHA - Jean M. (Schend) Griffin of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday December 28, 2021, at Froedtert South-Kenosha.

Jean was born on February 19, 1931, in Kenosha, the daughter of Leo C and Mabel (Parr) Schend. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1949. Shortly thereafter she began working in the Kenosha County Registry of Deeds Office where she worked for several years.

She married Patrick Griffin of Kenosha in 1951. In 1966 they relocated to Viroqua, WI for a business opportunity. While in Viroqua, Jean became the Vernon County Abstractor, a position she held until her retirement in 1999. Once in retirement she served on various Vernon County Committees until 2014. They moved to Tomah, WI in 2000. While in Tomah, Jean was an active Volunteer in RSVP and the Tomah Hospital Auxiliary. She moved back to Kenosha to live with her daughter Barbara in 2014.

Survivors include her brother, Richard of Kenosha; her son Michael (Shelly) of New Lisbon, WI; daughter Barbara of Kenosha; grandsons: Timothy (Sara) of Tomah, WI and Thomas of Arlington Heights, IL; and four great-grandsons: Liam, Dillan, Owen and Adam.

She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick.

One of Jean's lifelong passions was politics. She delighted in nothing like a friendly debate. She was active in the Kenosha County Republican Party as well as the Wisconsin Confederation of Republican Women. She was also active in the Vernon County Republican Party and the Monroe County Republican Party when she lived there. From Goldwater to Trump she was a Conservative Republican through and through. She was good at cooking with four ingredients or less.

Services were private.

