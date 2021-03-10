Jean L. Hiser

Jean L. Hiser, 93, of La Crosse passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Hillview Health Care Center. She was born in Greybull, Wyo., Sept. 19, 1927, to Leonard and Helen (Buck) Leveraus. Jean married Harry "Red" Hiser Jr., Aug. 30, 1949, and he preceded her in death Aug. 30, 2019.

Jean retired from Osco Drug Store, where she was employed for many years. She was Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Easter Star and member for 65 years. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and was a faithful NorthSider. She will be remembered always saying the "NorthSide Rules."

Jean is survived by son, Scott (Linda) Hiser of La Crosse; two daughters-in-law, Vona Hiser of Onalaska and Shelley Hiser of Hokah, Minn.; grandchildren, Wade Daniel, Nathan (Amy) Keller, Ashley (Derek) Nowak, Mindy (Matt) Meldahl, Ryan (Nicole) Hiser, Cassie (Andrew) Redmond, and Nicole (Steven) Knaus; and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Julian Daniel, Austin and Andrew Keller, Camden and Miles Nowak, Cash Hiser, Cassidy, Kylie and Matthew Meldahl Jr.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Russell and Mark Hiser; and a granddaughter, Nicole Hiser.

A memorial service will be held at the La Crosse Masonic Lodge and will be announced at a later date.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jean's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Hillview Healthcare for their wonderful and compassionate care given to Jean.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.