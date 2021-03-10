Menu
Jean L. Hiser
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Jean L. Hiser

Jean L. Hiser, 93, of La Crosse passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Hillview Health Care Center. She was born in Greybull, Wyo., Sept. 19, 1927, to Leonard and Helen (Buck) Leveraus. Jean married Harry "Red" Hiser Jr., Aug. 30, 1949, and he preceded her in death Aug. 30, 2019.

Jean retired from Osco Drug Store, where she was employed for many years. She was Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Easter Star and member for 65 years. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and was a faithful NorthSider. She will be remembered always saying the "NorthSide Rules."

Jean is survived by son, Scott (Linda) Hiser of La Crosse; two daughters-in-law, Vona Hiser of Onalaska and Shelley Hiser of Hokah, Minn.; grandchildren, Wade Daniel, Nathan (Amy) Keller, Ashley (Derek) Nowak, Mindy (Matt) Meldahl, Ryan (Nicole) Hiser, Cassie (Andrew) Redmond, and Nicole (Steven) Knaus; and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Julian Daniel, Austin and Andrew Keller, Camden and Miles Nowak, Cash Hiser, Cassidy, Kylie and Matthew Meldahl Jr.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Russell and Mark Hiser; and a granddaughter, Nicole Hiser.

A memorial service will be held at the La Crosse Masonic Lodge and will be announced at a later date.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jean's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Hillview Healthcare for their wonderful and compassionate care given to Jean.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thought's to your loss ,are recognized from across the sea. though you don't know me .
GEORGE G HISER ..uk
Family
July 15, 2021
