Jean Marie (Hutzenbuehler) Welch

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Jean Marie (Hutzenbuehler) Welch, 89, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

She was born in La Crosse, July 18, 1931, to Jerome and Florence (Walsh) Hutzenbuehler.

Jean married Earl Welch, of Waukon, Iowa, May 19, 1951, in La Crosse. Earl and Jean were married for 66 years and raised 10 children in La Crescent. They were very proud of both of those achievements.

She is preceded in death by Earl; and a son, Merle. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Virginia Weber and her identical twin, Joan Reese; two brothers, Edwin Hutzenbuehler and Ralph Hutzenbuehler. Additionally, she was preceded in death by an infant son; and infant great-granddaughter; by Earl's brother; and several in-laws.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michele (David) Jopke, Marla (Robert) Burns, Michael (Beth Dickson) Welch, Mark (Sue) Welch, Marti (Karen) Welch, Matthew (Marcia) Welch, Maureen (Louis) Pistulka, Mary Welch and Morry (Jill) Welch. Additionally, she is survived by 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and her siblings and their spouses, Norma (Jim) Platz and Dorothy (Norman) Von Haden. She is also survived by Earl's two sisters; three brothers and their spouses; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She had a special bond with her twin sister, Joan, and often confused others because they looked so much alike. Sometimes they meant to cause the confusion on purpose, either during school or amongst their family or spouses.

Jean was devoted to her family and always put them first. Since Earl worked away from home often, she did much of the work to raise their 10 children. She took great pride in Sunday dinners, in which as many of the children, spouses and grandchildren, could gather. She was a member of the Crucifixion Catholic Church of La Crescent. In her earlier years, Earl and she enjoyed dancing, as well as bowling, golfing and serving on many church and school related committees.

Jean's family would like to thank the Springbrook La Crescent staff and St Croix Hospice staff, who provided her with excellent care.

Daughter, sister, wife, mom, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, friend and volunteer … You have made us all proud! We love you!

Per Jean's request and due to COVID-19, private memorial services will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to charities in Jean's memory.