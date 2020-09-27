Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean Marie Welch
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1931
DIED
September 21, 2020

Jean Marie (Hutzenbuehler) Welch

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Jean Marie (Hutzenbuehler) Welch, 89, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

She was born in La Crosse, July 18, 1931, to Jerome and Florence (Walsh) Hutzenbuehler.

Jean married Earl Welch, of Waukon, Iowa, May 19, 1951, in La Crosse. Earl and Jean were married for 66 years and raised 10 children in La Crescent. They were very proud of both of those achievements.

She is preceded in death by Earl; and a son, Merle. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Virginia Weber and her identical twin, Joan Reese; two brothers, Edwin Hutzenbuehler and Ralph Hutzenbuehler. Additionally, she was preceded in death by an infant son; and infant great-granddaughter; by Earl's brother; and several in-laws.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michele (David) Jopke, Marla (Robert) Burns, Michael (Beth Dickson) Welch, Mark (Sue) Welch, Marti (Karen) Welch, Matthew (Marcia) Welch, Maureen (Louis) Pistulka, Mary Welch and Morry (Jill) Welch. Additionally, she is survived by 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and her siblings and their spouses, Norma (Jim) Platz and Dorothy (Norman) Von Haden. She is also survived by Earl's two sisters; three brothers and their spouses; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She had a special bond with her twin sister, Joan, and often confused others because they looked so much alike. Sometimes they meant to cause the confusion on purpose, either during school or amongst their family or spouses.

Jean was devoted to her family and always put them first. Since Earl worked away from home often, she did much of the work to raise their 10 children. She took great pride in Sunday dinners, in which as many of the children, spouses and grandchildren, could gather. She was a member of the Crucifixion Catholic Church of La Crescent. In her earlier years, Earl and she enjoyed dancing, as well as bowling, golfing and serving on many church and school related committees.

Jean's family would like to thank the Springbrook La Crescent staff and St Croix Hospice staff, who provided her with excellent care.

Daughter, sister, wife, mom, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, friend and volunteer … You have made us all proud! We love you!

Per Jean's request and due to COVID-19, private memorial services will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to charities in Jean's memory. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crescent
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
So sorry to hear of your mom’s passing.
Bert and Joan Goetzinger
Friend
September 26, 2020
Welch cousins, My deepest sympathies on the loss of your precious mom. I have such delightful memories of spending time in LaCrescent when we were visiting from Kansas City. Your mom was always willing to have more kids around and my sister Linda and I loved staying with all of you for several days at a time. Jean was a wonderful aunt! May the Lord's comfort surround all of you.
Barbara HUTZENBUHLER Licklider
Family
September 25, 2020
I am a better person for knowing Jean. She had a gift of making everybody feel special, but she was the special one. She was a great example for others. I am privileged to have known her. My condolences to the entire family.
Danette Czech-Jacob
September 25, 2020
Phenomenal woman! I loved reading that she and her sister would often confuse (sometimes intentionally) friends and family. I know she’ll be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
I send my sincere condolences and my love to all of those who are grieving.
Susan williams
Friend
September 24, 2020
Jean was the most loving and sweetest lady I have ever met and I am so glad the I got to spend the last year not only getting to know her but to care for her as well until she went to her final resting place. She will truly be missed.
Christin Baker
Friend
September 23, 2020
So sorry for what your going through, that was a great tribute to your mom, I know she's very proud of everyone of you. Try to remember the happy days you all had together and the amazing memories you'll have forever.
Take care of each other!
Tom, Jane Leslein
Family
September 23, 2020
Peace to all Jean’s family. What a loving tribute.
Tad and Jane Schwartzhoff
Friend
September 23, 2020
We are so very sorry about the loss of an amazing lady, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and more.

You will be very missed and the world is a lesser place without you!

"Those who we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear."

John Hutzenbuhler (nephew) & Family
John Hutzenbuhler
September 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to the family. Sorry for your loss.
Mary & Dave Elliott
Family
September 23, 2020
I smiled at this Beautiful lady's picture. What a treasure, I'm sure her legacy will continue thru all of you. My condolences to all.
Linda Gasper
Friend
September 23, 2020
Thinking of the Welch family, especially Marla & family, during this time of great loss. Jean’s memory will live on in many people’s lives she touched! What a wonderful family she & Earl raised!
Dave & Wilma Schoh
Friend
September 23, 2020