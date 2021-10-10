Jean M. Peterson

Jean M. Peterson, 87 of La Crescent, MN., and formerly of Rochester, MN., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Springbrook Village in La Crescent.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Kent Johnson will officiate. Private family committal will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family Wednesday morning at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services. Local survivors include Jean's son and daughter in law Dave and Jane Peterson of La Crescent.

