Jean M. Peterson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Jean M. Peterson

Jean M. Peterson, 87 of La Crescent, MN., and formerly of Rochester, MN., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Springbrook Village in La Crescent.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Kent Johnson will officiate. Private family committal will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family Wednesday morning at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services. Local survivors include Jean's son and daughter in law Dave and Jane Peterson of La Crescent.

To read Jean's entire obituary and sign her guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
La Crescent, WI
Oct
13
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
La Crescent, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Jean was a special, classy lady with a strong faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ. Always enjoyed her passion for birds, especially Loons, and gardens, especially dahlias. Jean was always easy to talk to in person or on the phone. Her great smile always made one feel welcomed in her presence. May God grant peace and comfort to her family and friends who will miss Jean.
Sharon and Jim Finster
Family
October 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Beth, Steve and the entire family. We were honored to know Jean and are very sorry for your loss. From all of us here at Confetti Wealth.
Confetti Wealth
Friend
October 11, 2021
My best friend Tom is Jeans brother. Because of the miles separating us I only met Jean about a dozen times over the years, she was always wonderful to be around. Friendly, outgoing and sincere in every sense of the word. My late wife Karen was very fond of her also. So sorry to hear the news of her passing but she is now reunited with her high school sweetheart and life's partner at last.
Gary Heckman
Friend
October 10, 2021
Am so sorry for your loss, Beth.
J.P. Johnson
Friend
October 10, 2021
Jean was a great neighbor for 30 years we shsred coffee. And a good visit, Jean had a Big heart and was loved by all the neighbors RIP dear lady. You are know with Roger
Patricia Gruenhagen
Neighbor
October 8, 2021
