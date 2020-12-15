Jean Mary Schroeder

Jean Mary Schroeder, 68, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home after her battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Wisconsin, May 19, 1952, to Elaine Mrozinski. Jean was adopted into a loving home by George and Bernice (Hall) Stanek.

Jean graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1970. She was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Melissa and Tia, and was married to Mark Schroeder for 20 years.

She had a big heart that was evident through her enjoyment of sewing for family and friends. It was also apparent through her adoration of animals, especially cats and hummingbirds. Quite the social butterfly, Jean adored getting together to spend time with her family and friends; even to go thrift-shopping or "rummage saling." She also enjoyed time spent traveling and reminiscing on her time spent abroad.

Jean is survived by her birth mother, Elaine (Mrozinski) Einwiller; daughters, Melissa (David) Greco and Tia Schroeder (Adam Schlifer); grandkids, Leonardo and Isabella Greco; sisters, Joan (Rich) Klein and Robin (Michael) Nyderek; brother, Keith (Claudia) Einwiller; nephew, Kevin (Amy) Erlewein; niece, Catina Mack; and great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bernice Stanek; and nephew, Timothy Erlewein.

The family would like to thank relatives, friends, Gundersen Oncology and Hospice, and Grace for their support and love.

A visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a prayer from Msgr. Steven Kachel, at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. We ask that visitors please wear masks and socially distance. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska, with burial at Mt. Tabor Catholic Cemetery. To attend virtually, please go to stpatsonalaska.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Coulee Region Humane Society, as a donation in Jean's name. Link to the donation page.

