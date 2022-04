Jean Marie Thakur

LA CROSSE - Jean Marie (Lemke) Thakur, 78, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Mulder Health Care Center in West Salem.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of services.

A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.