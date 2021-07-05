Jeanne Marie Dawson

Jeanne Marie Dawson of Green Valley, AZ and formerly of Onalaska, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in La Crosse, WI on January 18, 1952, to James and Florence Olson. She graduated from Logan High School in 1970.

On June 24, 1972, she was joined in matrimony to Michael Dawson, and they just observed their 49th anniversary.

Jeanne leaves behind her cherished memories to husband Michael; daughter Shelby (Matt) Dawson of Holmen, WI and granddaughter Quincy: daughter Angela (Troy) Talbot of Lakeville, MN and grandchildren Kelsey, Mason, Gavin and Gabriel and great granddaughter Teegan.

She is also survived by her siblings Mary Devine, Susan (Jim) lsbell, Bill Olson, Jane Olson, Sally (Herb) Randles and Mike's sister Clare (Dan) Kirkland. In addition, Jeanne had many nieces, nephews and cousins that were very close and dear to her, and a very special friend since childhood, Kathy Banasik.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James.

Jeanne was never one to seek attention and always took the high road with everyone. She devoted her life to her family, their wellbeing and made everyplace a "home". She was special and will be deeply missed by all she touched. She will always be our mom, mama, and mommy and grandma-bell.

In accordance with her wishes, Jeanne will be cremated with no memorial service. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date in Onalaska for family, relatives and friends.

Our family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Hospice Family Care in Green Valley for their support and services to Jeanne during the journey to her final home in heaven.