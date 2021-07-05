Menu
Jeanne Marie Dawson
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Avenidas Cremation & Burial
1376 W. St. Mary's Rd.
Tucson, AZ

Jeanne Marie Dawson

Jeanne Marie Dawson of Green Valley, AZ and formerly of Onalaska, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in La Crosse, WI on January 18, 1952, to James and Florence Olson. She graduated from Logan High School in 1970.

On June 24, 1972, she was joined in matrimony to Michael Dawson, and they just observed their 49th anniversary.

Jeanne leaves behind her cherished memories to husband Michael; daughter Shelby (Matt) Dawson of Holmen, WI and granddaughter Quincy: daughter Angela (Troy) Talbot of Lakeville, MN and grandchildren Kelsey, Mason, Gavin and Gabriel and great granddaughter Teegan.

She is also survived by her siblings Mary Devine, Susan (Jim) lsbell, Bill Olson, Jane Olson, Sally (Herb) Randles and Mike's sister Clare (Dan) Kirkland. In addition, Jeanne had many nieces, nephews and cousins that were very close and dear to her, and a very special friend since childhood, Kathy Banasik.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James.

Jeanne was never one to seek attention and always took the high road with everyone. She devoted her life to her family, their wellbeing and made everyplace a "home". She was special and will be deeply missed by all she touched. She will always be our mom, mama, and mommy and grandma-bell.

In accordance with her wishes, Jeanne will be cremated with no memorial service. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date in Onalaska for family, relatives and friends.

Our family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Hospice Family Care in Green Valley for their support and services to Jeanne during the journey to her final home in heaven.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
Oh faithful God, thank you for giving me Jeanne as my loving wife and that you kept her alive till now. I pray that you give Jeanne peace and quiet. Let your blessing be with her. Help Jeanne carry her cross and protect her from worry, anxiety and torment. Please Lord, as I can never do, repay her for the good that she has done for me.
Mike
July 11, 2021
Thank you grandma for always being there for me through the most amazing 16 years ever, you were so dearly loved by so many people including me you were the light to my world. i´m so sad you have left us so soon but i´m happy you are in a better place now i bet playing slots at the casino. i love you and miss you so much thank you for being the most amazing grandma you were
Gavin Talbot
Family
July 8, 2021
Momma....there´s a huge part of my heart that is missing since you left. You were my best friend and I just want to pick up the phone and call you. You were the most amazing mom and grandma. Even through your 67 day battle with brain cancer you were the nicest patient to the doctors, nurses and me, Shelby and Dad. You never once complained. Don´t think there was a mean bone in your body or anyone that disliked you. You were kind to everyone and loved your family more than anything in the world. I will forever be looking and asking for signs to let me know you are with us. I love and miss you so much. Until we meet again. Love you momma
Angie Talbot(Dawson)
Family
July 6, 2021
Mike, so very sad to read about Jeanne. Have been thinking of all the times we spent together. How much the girls and their family meant to her. Our Friendship and Deepest Sympathy.
Rich and Sandy Sather
Friend
July 6, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Jeanne was one of my first superviors and champions at CenturyTel. I learned so much from her. She focused on the important things. For her, we always knew that was her family. I will remember her honesty, fairness, witt and style. (She really rocked those stirrup pants.) Deepest sympathy for such a great loss.
Sue Riesing
Work
July 6, 2021
We are just so very sorry for the loss of this beautiful life. So many memories of our kids at St. Patrick´s school. May you Rest In Peace Jeanne. Thinking of all of you through this difficult time of loss.
Zoe Bott
Friend
July 6, 2021
Jeanne was always special person & great co-worker at Century Telephone. She was always such pleasant person. My prayers to her family.
Bonnie Antony
Work
July 6, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy Jeanne and I went to grade school and high school together. I have such happy memories of her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeanne´s family.
Mary (David´s) Hertzfeldt
Friend
July 5, 2021
Mike, we are so sorry about Jeanne´s passing. We want you to know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Take care.
Faye Goldsmith & Don Dionne
Friend
July 5, 2021
Mike Don and I offer our deepest condolences to you and your family.
Don & Lynette lee
School
July 5, 2021
My many sympathies to your family. I was so sad to hear this news. I have countless childhood memories spent with Jeanne and your family. You are a great family, and she was a wonderful lady.
Wendy Hessler (Diveley)
Friend
July 5, 2021
I am sorry for your loss.
Ann Lynch
Other
July 5, 2021
Mike, so sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved wife. I´ll keep you and your family in my prayers.
Bob Ploetz
Other
July 5, 2021
Mike You have my deepest sympathy. Barb Brisson Hurley
Barb Brisson Hurley
School
July 5, 2021
Mike, my deepest sympathy to you and your family for your loss. Prayers are with you.
George Besl
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results